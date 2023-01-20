At least 145 passengers are missing and feared dead after a motorised boat overloaded with goods and animals sank at night on a river in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], authorities said.

About 55 people survived the disaster, officials said on Thursday.

The boat had been travelling to neighbouring Republic of Congo when it capsized in the Lulonga River late on Tuesday near the town of Basankusu.

Jean-Pierre Wangela, the president of civil society groups in the area, told journalists that at least 145 people were missing.

He blamed overloading for the boat's demise, but said that locals have few other options. "There were roughly 200 people on board."