China has said the worst was over in its battle against Covid-19 ahead of what is expected to be the busiest day of travel in years, a mass movement of people that has fed fears of a further surge in infections.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who oversees China's virus response, said that the outbreak was at a "relatively low" level, state media reported late on Thursday, after health officials said the number of Covid patients in clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions had peaked.

Beijing abandoned strict Covid controls and mass testing last month on its 1.4 billion population after protests against the anti-Covid policy.

"Recently, the overall pandemic in the country is at a relatively low level," Sun said in comments reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

"The number of critical patients at hospitals is decreasing steadily, though the rescue mission is still heavy."

READ MORE:China's Xi warns of Covid rural outbreaks as country races for drugs

Preparations for Lunar New Year

Her comments came on the eve of what is expected to be the busiest day of travel across China since the pandemic erupted in late 2019, as millions of city-dwellers travel to home towns for the Lunar New Year holiday that officially begins on Saturday.