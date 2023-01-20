Candidates to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's prime minister after her shock resignation are expected to emerge ahead of a leadership vote on Sunday.

Ardern, 42, said on Thursday she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

Chris Hipkins, a minister in her government and a top contender for the job, told news organisation Newshub on Friday that he expected Labour lawmakers to reach a consensus on a new candidate, but declined to say whether he planned to run.

"We do have a responsibility to make sure that we're making these decisions in the best interests of New Zealanders," he said.

"They will absolutely know who the next leader is going to be as those conversations finally conclude."

If a candidate cannot secure two-thirds of the available votes on Sunday, the leadership contest will go to the wider membership.

Possible successors

Commentators point to several Ardern ministers as possible candidates for the role, including Hipkins, the former Covid minister and current minister of education and police, and current Minister of Justice Kiri Allen.