WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rwanda, DRC trade accusations of abandoning peace deal
Kigali says Kinshasa is trying to "sabotage or abandon" deal to "perpetuate conflict" as DRC's top diplomat blames M23 and Rwanda of "failing" to uphold peace deal.
Rwanda, DRC trade accusations of abandoning peace deal
Kigali has repeatedly accused Kinshasa of colluding with the FDLR — a former Rwandan Hutu rebel group based in the DRC. / AP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 19, 2023

Rwanda has accused Kinshasa of abandoning a deal aimed at bringing peace to the Democratic Republic of the Congo's volatile east as tensions spiral between the neighbours.

Talks between the DRC and Rwanda in the Angolan capital Luanda unlocked a truce agreement in November.

But, citing ongoing violence, DRC Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula on Wednesday accused the M23 and the Rwandan government of "once more failing to uphold their commitments".

He vowed that DRC would "safeguard its territorial integrity" and warned "all means" would be deployed to that end.

Rwanda on Thursday said the statement amounted to a threat and accused DRC of seeking "to exit" the agreements made in Luanda and in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

RECOMMENDED

"Attempts by the DRC to sabotage or abandon these regional agreements can only be seen as a choice to perpetuate conflict and insecurity," Kigali said in a statement.

The DRC — along with the United States and several European countries — has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led rebels, although Kigali denies the charge.

Scores of armed groups roam the east of the mineral-rich DRC, many of them a legacy of two regional wars at the end of the 20th century that claimed millions of lives.

The M23 first rose to prominence in 2012 and resumed fighting in late 2021 — claiming that the DRC had failed to honour a pledge to integrate them into the army, among other grievances.

READ MORE: DRC declares three days of mourning after 'massacre' of over 100 people

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case