Rwanda has accused Kinshasa of abandoning a deal aimed at bringing peace to the Democratic Republic of the Congo's volatile east as tensions spiral between the neighbours.

Talks between the DRC and Rwanda in the Angolan capital Luanda unlocked a truce agreement in November.

But, citing ongoing violence, DRC Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula on Wednesday accused the M23 and the Rwandan government of "once more failing to uphold their commitments".

He vowed that DRC would "safeguard its territorial integrity" and warned "all means" would be deployed to that end.

Rwanda on Thursday said the statement amounted to a threat and accused DRC of seeking "to exit" the agreements made in Luanda and in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.