Netflix's “All Quiet on the Western Front”, German-language World War I drama is the most-nominated film with 14 nominations in British Academy Film Awards.

It is also the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history.

The anti-war movie directed by the German director Edward Berger is translated into over 60 languages and sold more than 50 million copies around the globe.

The film tells the story of a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer during World War I and his distressing experience on the front line of the war. The plot is based on the 1929 book by Erich Maria Remarque.

"My film stands out from American or British (war) films made from the point of view of the victors," Berger told last September.

"In Germany, there is always this feeling of shame, mourning and guilt. It was important for me to present this perspective," he added.

The film is up for awards in categories like best film, best director, foreign film, adapted screenplay and cinematography, and supporting actor.

Berger's film is followed by "The Banshees of Inisherin“ and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with nominations in 10 categories each.

Below is the list of some key nominations for 2023 BAFTA:

Best Film: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All At Once", "Tar"

Outstanding British Film: "Aftersun", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Brian And Charles", "Empire of Light", "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande", "Living", "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical", "See How They Run", "The Swimmers", "The Wonder"