For months, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing his western allies to equip his troops with heavy tanks so they can break the stalemate with Russian forces.

Before the Ukraine conflict broke out almost a year ago, many experts thought that tanks had become obsolete in the face of precision missiles, drones and cyber warfare.

But tanks have assumed strategic importance as the Russian-Ukraine troops have dug themselves into trenches in places such as the Luhansk and the Zaporizhzhya region.

There’s only one problem: Western allies can’t decide on who should take the lead and send track-wheeled heavy armour to Ukraine.

A German dilemma

Germany, Europe’s industrial powerhouse, is at the crossroads, facing pressure from Ukraine and Western allies, especially the United States, to send its powerful Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Even though Berlin has financed Ukraine with billions of dollars, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has time and again expressed fear that the tanks could be seen as a sign of Berlin escalating the conflict.

“They want to support Ukraine. But they don't want to provoke Russia. So the pattern we have seen so far since the initial Russian invasion is that it takes a great deal of time for the US and NATO countries to come around to supplying more potent weaponry,” Benjamin E Goldsmith, a professor of international relations at the Australian National University, told TRT World.

Germany has insisted that the US should take the lead and supply the American-made M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine instead.

Berlin's hesitation to become the first mover of battle tanks stems from its role in World War I and II,in which millions of people were killed.

Ever since the end of Nazi Germany in World War II, successive German leaders have maintained a pacifist approach, adopting peace-oriented postures and avoiding military buildups.

Can there be a breakthrough?

The issue has rekindled debate ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) at the US-run Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday (January 19). The UDCG, which includes the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance members, will assess Ukraine’s military needs.

Germany is yet to reveal its approach toward the meeting. Since Christine Lambrecht, the German defence minister, resigned on January 16, her successor Boris Pistorius has yet to make any policy statement regarding his stance on Ukraine.

Lambrecht stepped down after facing criticism on how she was dealing with Europe’s worst military crisis since World War II.

Pistorius, the new defence minister, now faces the challenge of dealing with the Leopard 2 issue.

Germany is also grappling with another difficult aspect in light of the UK's fresh announcement about sending 14 British-made Challenger tanks to Ukraine. London's move has left Germany at an odd spot, as murmurs of Berlin developing cold feet are gaining traction.