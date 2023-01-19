Novak Djokovic defied rowdy fans and a leg injury to make it to the third round with a 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-0 win over French qualifier Enzo Couacaud, as he continues with his bid for a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown.

Thursday's victory was his 23rd straight win on the Melbourne Park centre court, as he steps up his quest for a 22nd Grand Slam crown.

But the Serbian champion admitted that he could not practise between matches and is worried that a hamstring injury could derail his bid.

In a colourful clash against an opponent ranked 191, Djokovic needed medical treatment and also had a major moment with the umpire, demanding that a drunken fan be thrown out.

"He's been drunk out of his mind from the first point, provoking me," he fumed in the fourth set.

"What are you going to do about it? Why don't you get him out of the stadium?"

Four fans, beer in hand, were later shown being escorted out.

Djokovic's dogged win set up a clash against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who swept past another Serb, Laslo Djere, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

With three top 10 seeds, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz, already out of the tournament, and world number one Carlos Alcaraz injured, Djokovic's route to another title has become easier.

That's if his left hamstring holds up.

"I am worried, I have reason to be worried," he said.

"My situation with my injury is not ideal... I have to take it day by day.

Djokovic aggravated the hamstring during his run to a 92nd tour-level title at the Adelaide International this month and his left thigh was again heavily strapped.