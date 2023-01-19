Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has dissolved the Central Asian country's lower house of parliament and set an early election for March 19.

The presidential announcement comes on Thursday, a year after the deadly riots that killed 238 people in January 2022.

"On 19 January 2023 the head of state by decree dissolved the Majilis of Kazakhstan's parliament," the presidency said in a statement.

It added that he scheduled a snap parliamentary election for March 19.

The extraordinary voting for deputies of the Majilis will be held on March 19, while the election of deputies to the maslikhats, local representative bodies elected by the people of a region, will be scheduled by the Central Election Commission.

Tokayev also said 70 percent of the deputies of the Majilis will be elected from party lists, while 30 percent will be from single-mandate constituencies.

Voting for maslikhats of regions and cities of significance will also be held based on a mixed electoral system.

'New era'

He also said the Central Electoral Commission and the General Prosecutor's Office will control the observation of the elections, their transparency and fairness, as the electoral process will be closely monitored by domestic and international observers.