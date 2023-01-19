Despite pledges to decarbonise, the world’s largest banks and financial institutions have continued to finance the expansion of fossil fuel production around the world, according to a new report.

Published by a group of NGOs including Reclaim Finance and 350.org, the report says that after committing to net zero targets by joining the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), financial institutions have continued pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into the companies developing fossil fuels.

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), was launched in April 2021 to facilitate and speed up the decarbonisation of the world economy, and contribute to making the global target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Nevertheless, the report called “Throwing Fuel on the Fire: GFANZ financing of fossil fuel expansion,” suggests that 161 of those institutions have been reneging on that promise.

“Financial institutions including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Nomura Asset Management have continued pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into the companies developing fossil fuels,” said Reclaim Finance, one NGO behind the report, in a press release.

According to the report, the 161 GFANZ members have provided financing to a total of 229 of the world’s largest fossil fuel developers. That means these institutions which have pledged to decarbonise are helping “to develop new coal power plants, mines, ports and other infrastructure, as well as new oil and gas fields and pipelines and LNG terminals.”

“The science is very clear: we need to stop developing new coal, oil and gas projects as soon as possible if we want to meet our climate goals and avoid a worst-case scenario,” Lucie Pinson, Executive Director and founder of Reclaim Finance, was quoted as saying.

Business as usual

Facilitating new fossil fuel projects is indeed counterproductive with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, and “will lock in greenhouse gas emissions for decades,” Reclaim Finance explained in its statement.

“Yet, it is business as usual for most banks and investors who continue to support fossil fuel developers without any restrictions, despite their high-profile commitments to carbon neutrality,” said Pinson.