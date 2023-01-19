At least two people have been reported killed and dozens injured in a stampede outside a football stadium in Iraq, hours before the Gulf Cup final, medical and security sources said.

The deadly incident on Thursday happened as spectators gathered at the Basra International Stadium to attend the final match in the first international soccer tournament held in the country in four decades.

A doctor at Basra General Hospital told The Associated Press news agency that two people were killed and 38 were injured, some of whom have been discharged from the hospital.

The Iraqi News Agency earlier reported that as many as 60 people were injured outside the stadium and that some are in critical condition.

Iraq has welcomed football teams from across the region for the Gulf Cup, ending decades of repeated bans on international matches in the country.

It is the first time Iraq hosts the regional competition since 1979, the same year Saddam Hussein seized power in Baghdad.

The tournament brings together eight teams.