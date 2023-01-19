WORLD
Indian government to ban news it identifies as 'fake' on social media
The government has been involved in tussles with various platforms when they failed to heed demands that certain content or accounts be taken down for allegedly spreading misinformation.
Any information identified as "fake or false" by government would be prohibited under the draft. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
January 19, 2023

India's government will not permit social media platforms to host any information that it identifies as false, according to a draft proposal of the country's IT rules released this week.

This is the latest in a slew of measures by Narendra Modi's government that are being seen as efforts to rein in big tech firms.

Any information identified as "fake or false" by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), or by any other agency authorised for fact-checking by the government or "by its department in which such business is transacted", would be prohibited under the draft.

Once information was identified as such, social media platforms or other "online intermediaries" would have to "make reasonable efforts" to ensure users do not "host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share" such information, it added.

Confrontation with various platforms 

In October, the government announced a panel would be set up to hear complaints from users regarding content moderation decisions of social media firms, which are already required to appoint in-house grievance redressal officers and executives to co-ordinate with law enforcement officials.

The government has also repeatedly been involved in tussles with various platforms when they failed to heed demands that certain content or accounts be taken down for allegedly spreading misinformation. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
