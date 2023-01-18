Vietnam's rubber stamp National Assembly has approved the resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, a day after he dramatically stepped down as part of an anti-corruption drive.

In an extraordinary meeting that was closed to international media, more than 93 percent of National Assembly members voted to approve Phuc's resignation, state media reported on Wednesday.

Key decisions are made by the influential politburo central committee.

Phuc's sudden and unprecedented departure comes during a period of significant political upheaval in Vietnam, where the all-powerful Communist Party's anti-graft purge and factional fighting have seen several ministers fired.

Authoritarian Vietnam is run by the party, which is officially led by the general secretary, president and prime minister.

With no successor yet appointed, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, the current vice-president, automatically becomes interim president, according to the constitution.

Phuc's resignation came after rumours he was next in line to be ejected and his exit makes him the highest-ranking party member to be purged, with analysts saying his removal is part of the "transforming" of the party.

READ MORE:Vietnamese president resigns amid major anti-corruption purge

Highly unusual departure

Phuc's sudden departure is a highly unusual move in Vietnam, where political changes are normally carefully orchestrated, with an emphasis on cautious stability.