The European Parliament has called for the introduction of sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

“The EP reiterates its call for the adoption of targeted sanctions against destabilising actors in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BH),” said a resolution adopted by the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"Including those who threaten its sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially Milorad Dodik," it added.

The resolution was adopted with 407 votes in favour, 92 against, and 142 abstentions.

It also expressed concern about the timing, content and manner of changes to Bosnia's electoral law and the constitution, which were initiated by the high representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina on election day.

