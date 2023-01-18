Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signalled that he intends to bring the date of the country's general election forward by one month to May 14.

The announcement on Wednesday sets the stage for a vote that could extend Erdogan's presidency into a third decade.

The 68-year-old leader stamped his mark on Türkiye, becoming the country's most influential leader since the presidency of the founder of the republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, a century ago.

He oversaw years of economic booms and a devastating Covid-19 pandemic, wars and thwarted a bloody coup attempt.

His supporters revere him for giving a voice to the marginalised and creating a thriving new middle class in the nation of 85 million people.

Erdogan's opposition enters the campaign divided over everything from policy to strategy and has not agreed on a candidate to field against Erdogan.

Fractured opposition

Türkiye's next general election had officially been due on June 18.