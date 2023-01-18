Israel has appealed to Pope Francis, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations Secretary-General to help the country recover four Israeli citizens held in besieged Gaza for more than seven years.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's office said he sent letters of appeal on Wednesday after Gaza's ruling Hamas movement released a video of captive Avera Mengistu, a former Israeli soldier.

Mengistu crossed into northern Gaza from the beach at Zikim in September 2014 and was arrested by members of Hamas. His family says he suffers from mental illness.

Another Israeli citizen and former Israeli soldier, Hisham al Sayed, is being held in Gaza after entering under similar circumstances in 2015, as are two Israeli soldiers who went missing during the 2014 war.

In June 2022, Hamas published the first video of the second Israeli captive, al Sayed. His family says he also suffers from mental illness.

Since their capture, Hamas has not disclosed the fate of the four, but Israel claims the two soldiers were killed during the war and Hamas holds their remains.

READ MORE:In Hamas-governed Gaza, Fatah rallies against 'racist' Netanyahu government

Pressure for prisoner swap

In his letters, Foreign Minister Cohen described Mengistu's plight as "a gross violation of international humanitarian law, with no information on his health condition nor means of communication with family nor Red Cross visits."