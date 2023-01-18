At least 70 people have died in a wave of freezing temperatures sweeping Afghanistan, officials said, as extreme weather compounds a humanitarian crisis in the poverty-stricken nation.

"This winter is by far the coldest in recent years," Mohammad Nasim Muradi, the head of Afghanistan's meteorology office, told AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Since January 10, the mercury has plunged in Kabul and several other provinces, with the central region of Ghor recording the lowest reading of -33°C over the weekend.

In the countryside, homeless families were seen warding off the cold by huddling around campfires, whilst in the snowy capital domestic coal heaters were fired up by the more fortunate.

"We expect the cold wave to continue for another week or more," said Muradi.

Several central and northern provinces saw roads blocked by heavy snowfall, according to images posted on social media.

