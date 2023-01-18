WORLD
3 MIN READ
Freezing temperature in Afghanistan kills at least 70 people
Cold snap over the past eight days in Kabul and several other provinces killed dozens of people and tens of thousands of cattle — a vital commodity in the country's economy.
Freezing temperature in Afghanistan kills at least 70 people
Several central and northern provinces saw roads blocked by heavy snowfall, according to images posted on social media. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 18, 2023

At least 70 people have died in a wave of freezing temperatures sweeping Afghanistan, officials said, as extreme weather compounds a humanitarian crisis in the poverty-stricken nation.

"This winter is by far the coldest in recent years," Mohammad Nasim Muradi, the head of Afghanistan's meteorology office, told AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Since January 10, the mercury has plunged in Kabul and several other provinces, with the central region of Ghor recording the lowest reading of -33°C over the weekend.

In the countryside, homeless families were seen warding off the cold by huddling around campfires, whilst in the snowy capital domestic coal heaters were fired up by the more fortunate.

"We expect the cold wave to continue for another week or more," said Muradi.

Several central and northern provinces saw roads blocked by heavy snowfall, according to images posted on social media.

READ MORE:‘Walking the tightrope’: How should the world engage with Afghanistan?

RECOMMENDED

Humanitarian crisis

This is the second winter since US-led forces withdrew and the Taliban swept into Kabul to replace the Washington-backed regime.

Since then, aid has dramatically declined and key national assets have been frozen by the US, leading to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

More than half of the country's 38 million people are facing hunger this winter, and nearly four million children are suffering from malnutrition, according to aid agencies.

Last month, many NGOs still working in Afghanistan suspended their operations in protest over a Taliban government order banning women from working with humanitarian groups, except in the health sector.

READ MORE: Three NGOs partially resume work in Afghanistan after Taliban approval

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran