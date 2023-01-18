Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced that his government has signed an agreement with a United Arab Emirates renewable energy company to jointly build a solar power plant with a capacity of 500 megawatts.

The deal, announced on Wedneday, could potentially allow Ethiopia to significantly expand its energy capacity and also diversify its energy mix, a key part of Abiy's industrialisation drive.

At present, Ethiopia has total installed power generating capacity of about 4,898 MW, with 91 percent of it coming from hydroelectric power, based on data from state-run Ethiopian Electric Power.

"Pleased to see the signing of a Joint development agreement (JDA) between the Government of Ethiopia and Masdar to develop two solar photovoltaic plants," Abiy said in a tweet, adding the two plants would have a combined generation capacity of 500 megawatts.

Abiy did not give details on where the plants would be located, or their cost.