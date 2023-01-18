Senior-level talks between Türkiye and US are set to begin on January 18, with all eyes set on whether the top diplomatic contact would yield positive outcomes over the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets and Sweden's bid to join NATO.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington.

The two foreign ministers have met before on the sidelines of NATO summits and United Nations meetings but it took the Biden administration almost two years to extend an official invitation to Cavusoglu, a delay that many analysts say reflects a strained relationship.

For Ankara, the US and its allies have turned a blind eye to Türkiye's security concerns and instead played a role in strengthening armed groups like YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of PKK, a terror group in the eyes of the US, the EU, NATO and Türkiye.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Syria policy, energy cooperation and regional security issues will also be on the agenda, US and Turkish officials said.

Although the US has praised Türkiye for playing a role of a credible mediator between Ukraine and Russia and making major breakthroughs like the crucial grain deal, Washington has shown disaffection with the nature of Ankara-Moscow ties.

Ties between the two NATO allies hit a low point, especially when Türkiye acquired Russian missile defence systems in 2019. While Ankara insisted that it was a much-needed acquisition in light of the looming border threat emanating from northern Syria, where the US has armed the YPG terror group to its teeth, the US still went ahead and removed Türkiye from the next-generation F-35 fighter jet program.

Türkiye now hopes to buy F-16 jets from the US, a sale that some top members of Congress oppose despite support from the Biden administration.

Objection from Lawmakers

A section of influential US lawmakers continues to take a hawkish position against Türkiye, disregarding its security concerns. Proving to be a major obstacle in the potential Ankara-Washington F-16 deal, these lawmakers criticise the past and impending Turkish cross-border operations against the PKK/YPG presence in northern Syria.

PKK terror group has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, leaving more than 40,000 dead, including women and children.