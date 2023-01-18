A 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting that broke out between rival gang members during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's officials said.

“Within that park, at the conclusion of the party, shots were fired and eight people were shot, and four others were injured as they attempted to flee that chaotic scene," the sheriff said.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, but Chief Deputy Brian Hester said detectives are working around the clock.

“Evidence supports this shooting was a dispute between two rival Fort Pierce gangs," Hester said.

He added that investigators found over 50 shell casings from three calibers of weapons at the scene.