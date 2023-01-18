TÜRKİYE
Pentagon extols alliance with Türkiye ahead of possible F-16 deal
US will continue to work closely with Türkiye's leaders to bolster ties and ensure "our mutual defence needs are considered," says Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder.
US views Türkiye as "an important ally," says Pentagon's Pat Ryder. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 18, 2023

Türkiye has an important partnership with the US on the global stage and Washington views Ankara as "an important ally," Pentagon has said. 

Speaking on the Pentagon's possible message to Congress on the conclusion of a deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said it is a congressional decision to make, adding "the United States and Türkiye share an alliance and they're an important partner, not only in the region but around the world."

Asked how important this potential sale is for military relations, which have been strained over the years due to several issues, he stressed that the US views Türkiye as "an important ally."

"Certainly when it comes to the bilateral relationship between the United States and Türkiye, we've always said that Türkiye is an important partner and important ally."

"And so we'll continue to work closely with Türkiye's leaders on how we can bolster that relationship and ensure that our mutual defence needs are considered," he added.

Jets and modernisation kits

The US State Department sent Congress its decision on the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye for a tiered review last week.

The notification on the sale has been conveyed to the chairs and ranking members of relevant committees in the House of Representatives and Senate, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The State Department is expected to officially announce its notification this week.  The congressional notification of the sale will start a 15-day window for lawmakers to raise objections.

Ankara requested F-16s and modernisation kits in October 2021.

The multi-billion dollar deal would include the sale of 40 jets, as well as modernisation kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force already has in its inventory.

Türkiye has been a member of NATO for over 70 years and boasts the alliance's second-largest army. 

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
