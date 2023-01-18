Wednesday, January 18, 2023

NATO countries are set to announce new "heavier weapons" for Ukraine, the alliance's chief has said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his backers to speed up their decision-making.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is set to convene a meeting of around 50 countries on Friday at the US-run Ramstein military base in Germany, including all 30 members of the NATO alliance.

"The main message there (in Ramstein) will be more support and more advanced support, heavier weapons, and more modern weapons because this is a fight for our values," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

This comes after at least 15 people including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, three children and two top officials – Monastyrsky’s deputy Yevgeny Enin and state secretary Yurii Lubkovich – were killed in a helicopter crash near a nursery outside the capital, Kiev.

Following are the latest updates:

1849 GMT - Biden says Ukraine helicopter crash a 'heartbreaking tragedy'

US President Joe Biden has offered condolences to the families of the more than a dozen people killed in a helicopter crash near Kiev, reiterating the United States' "unfailing partnership" with Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

"We grieve with all those who are mourning this heartbreaking tragedy," Biden said in a statement, calling Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who was killed in the crash, a "reformer and patriot."

His administration is also providing $125 million for electrical parts and other supplies to help repair crews in Ukraine keep up with Russian strikes pounding the country's electrical system, the US international development aid chief said earlier.

1804 GMT - US shares Poland's concerns about Belarus, Russia military cooperation

The United States shares Poland's concerns about the close military cooperation between Belarus and Russia, White House national security spokesman John Kirby has said, but does not have any indication Minsk intends to cross into Ukraine.

1434 GMT - Zelenskyy writes letter to invite Xi for 'dialogue'

Zelenskyy has written a letter to Chinese leader Xi Jinping inviting him to talks, and the invitation was handed over in Davos to the Chinese delegation, his wife Olena Zelenska said.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly sought to make contact with Xi since Russia's attacks on Ukraine began in February last year in the hope that Beijing will use its influence over Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"It was a gesture and invitation to dialogue and I hope very much that there will be a response to this invitation," she told reporters.

1631 GMT - Ukraine's Zelenskyy says tank supplies should come quicker

Zelenskyy has told the World Economic Forum that Western supplies of tanks and air defence units should come more quickly and be delivered faster than Russia was able to carry out attacks.

In his speech, which he delivered via video link, he said that Russia, which began attacks on Ukraine last February, was exporting terror.

1425 GMT - NATO warns of Russia's long war in Ukraine

Russia is preparing for an extended war so NATO must get ready “for the long haul” and support Ukraine for as long as it takes, the alliance's deputy secretary general has told top military chiefs from across Europe.

Speaking at the opening of the military chiefs' meeting here, Mircea Geoana said NATO nations must invest more in defence, ramp up military industrial manufacturing and harness new technologies to prepare for future wars.

“We have no indication that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's goals have changed," said Geoana, adding that Russia has mobilised more than 200,000 additional troops. "So we must be prepared for the long haul. 2023 will be a difficult year and we need to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

1348 GMT - Ukraine appoints police chief as new acting interior minister

Ukraine's government has appointed national police chief Ihor Klymenko as acting interior minister, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal announced the appointment hours after the previous minister, Denys Monastyrskyi, was killed in a helicopter crash near Kiev.

He said Klymenko had officially been appointed to the role of deputy interior minister, but would fulfil the responsibilities of the minister.

1332 GMT - Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he had "no doubt" Moscow would emerge victorious in Ukraine, despite military setbacks in the nearly year-long offensive.

Despite a number of military defeats, victory was "guaranteed, I have no doubt about it," Putin told workers at a factory in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg.

Putin also praised the Russian defence industry as he spoke at the plant, which is part of Russian missile manufacturer Almaz-Antey.

1318 GMT - Canadian defence minister announces supply of 200 armoured vehicles

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand has visited Kiev to meet Ukrainian officials and announced the supply of 200 Senator armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, as part of a new package of military assistance.

The Canadian defence ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had specifically requested the vehicles and that Anand was meeting officials including Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in the Ukrainian capital.

"This aid is valued at over $90 million and is allocated as part of the additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in November 2022," it said.

1200 GMT - Germany offers to help

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser offered Kiev assistance in investigating the helicopter crash.

Faeser said in a statement that she had sent her condolences to the Ukrainian government "and offered Germany's support in identifying the causes of the helicopter crash".

1138 GMT - Wagner chief Prigozhin attacks Putin administration over failure to block YouTube

The increasingly prominent head of the Russian private military group Wagner has taken aim at the Kremlin administration for failing to block the US-owned video sharing platform YouTube.

"YouTube is the information plague of our time," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel, alleging, without evidence, that 40 percent of the videos on the platform were "politicised and directed against Russia".

1104 GMT - Russia's top lender Sberbank launches operations in annexed Crimea

Russia's largest bank Sberbank has said that it was launching operations on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and would open offices there this year.

"Sberbank has put together a team and is starting to work on the Crimean peninsula," said the lender, which was hit with Western sanctions over the assault in Ukraine. "Gradually, over the course of 2023, the bank's offices will be opened."

The first ATMs have already been installed, and the first offices will open in the peninsula's large cities, including the port city of Sevastopol in the first six months of this year, the statement added.

1020 GMT - Zelenskyy say helicopter crash that killed minister is 'terrible tragedy'

Zelenskyy called the incident “a terrible tragedy” and a “black morning” as Monastyrsky, the interior minister, and many members of his staff perished in the helicopter crash.

"Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in Brovary, Kiev region. A SES helicopter crashed, and a fire broke out at the crash site.

As of this minute, 15 people died. The exact number of victims of the tragedy is currently being established.

Among them are Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovych, their assistants and the helicopter crew. 25 people were injured, including 10 children. As of this minute, 3 children died. The pain is unspeakable. The helicopter fell on the territory of one of the kindergartens."

I have instructed the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police of Ukraine and other authorized bodies, to find out all the circumstances of what happened.