A failed Republican candidate in New Mexico who contracted four gunmen to attack the homes of Democratic officials told assailants to shoot earlier in the evening and "aim lower" to increase the odds of injury or death, according to the US police records.

Solomon Pena, a defeated candidate for the state House of Representatives, is accused of masterminding the Albuquerque attacks on two county commissioners and two state legislators after visiting their homes to dispute his November election loss, police said.

Pena, described as a "right-wing radical election denier" by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, was arrested on Monday.

No one was hurt in the shootings, which followed heated arguments in which Pena showed the officials paperwork to back up claims of fraud in the race that he lost by 47 percentage points.

In a January 3 attack on the row house of State Senator Linda Lopez, the legislator's 10-year-old daughter was awoken and felt dust fall on her face as bullets went through the wall of her bedroom, a criminal complaint said.

"Solomon wanted them to aim lower and shoot around 8 pm because occupants would more likely not be laying down," the complaint said, citing an unnamed source.

The gunmen aimed high in three previous attacks and were "nervous" about the instructions as they were more likely to end in "injury or death," the filing said.

Police said one assailant is cooperating with investigators.