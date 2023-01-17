The M23 rebel group has not fully withdrawn from areas it seized in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], President Felix Tshisekedi said, accusing the militia of faking an agreed pullback of its forces.

"Despite the international pressure, the group is still there," Tshisekedi said during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

"They pretend to move, they act like they are moving, but they're not. They're simply moving around, redeploying elsewhere, and they stay in the towns that they have captured," he said.

Regional leaders brokered an agreement in November under which the Tutsi-led group was meant to withdraw from recently seized positions by January 15 as part of efforts to end the conflict.

Tshisekedi's comments were the most outspoken from the DRC authorities so far on how they view the implementation of the peace deal.

"President Tshisekedi has only this to say. It is the government that does not respect the ceasefire, it also continues to arm armed groups," said Lawrence Kanyaka, a spokesperson for the M23.

READ MORE:M23 rebels hand key army base in eastern DRC to regional force

Tshisekedi accuses Rwanda of fuelling conflict