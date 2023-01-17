Hundreds of officers in London are facing possible dismissal for sexual and domestic abuse offences, Britain's most senior policeman said, as he sought to regain public trust after an officer admitted being a serial rapist.

London Commissioner Mark Rowley, brought in four months ago to lead the clean-up of the police force, said on Tuesday that investigations were underway into about 800 officers over 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims.

Many jobs will be lost as part of the process, he said.

London's Metropolitan Police, which has been rocked by scandals in recent years, was plunged into further crisis after David Carrick, 48, admitted carrying out 24 counts of rape over almost two decades while serving as a police officer, while his colleagues missed chances to stop him.

The case follows a series of revelations of serious wrongdoing at the force, Britain's biggest with more than 43,000 officers and staff and responsibility for leading the country's response to terrorism and issues such as extradition.

"I've got tens of thousands of fantastic men and women, but I've got hundreds who shouldn't be here.

I'm going to sort it out," Rowley told the BBC on Tuesday.

"We're systematically reviewing every member of police staff and police officer who we have any historic flags against, for being involved in incidents involving domestic abuse or sexual violence."

READ MORE: London police chief won't resign after vigil clashes

Corruption, racism and misogyny