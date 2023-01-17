WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian man killed by Israeli army in the West Bank
A 40-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, near the town of Halhul.
Palestinian man killed by Israeli army in the West Bank
The toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank so far this year is 14, including three people under the age of 18. / AFP
January 17, 2023

A young man was shot dead by Israeli forces at the entrance of Nabi Yunis town north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Palestine TV reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 40-year-old man, identified as Hamdi Shaker Abdullah Abu Dayyah, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Halhul, north of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday.

Palestinian activists and local media circulated a video showing a young man lying on the ground while Israeli soldiers surrounded him.

"The Israeli forces prevented the medics from reaching the young man," an eyewitness told Anadolu Agency.

According to Israeli Army Radio, Israeli forces claim that the Palestinian man was shot after he tried to attack them near the town of Halhul.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade — an armed group affiliated with Fatah, the secular political party that controls the Palestinian Authority — claimed the man was a protester and said he had also been a police officer.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that troops in the occupied Palestinian territory were fired upon and returned fire. It also claimed that Israeli forces were investigating reports that the killed Palestinian was connected to an earlier shooting attack on an Israeli bus.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

READ MORE:UN members voice 'concern' at Israel's punitive measures against Palestine

RECOMMENDED

"Deadliest year" since 2004

Tensions have soared in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly arrest raids since last spring.

On Sunday, a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank for allegedly trying to grab a soldier's gun.

On Monday, Israeli security forces shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy during an early morning military raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. 

Violence and unrest have raged for months in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has been occupying since the 1967 Mideast war, along with occupied east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank and occupied east Jerusalem in 2022, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, making it the deadliest year since 2004.

READ MORE:Israeli army kills Palestinian teen during raid in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump