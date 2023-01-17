Five soldiers and 21 Al Shabab militants have been reported killed after the terror group launched an attack on a military facility north of Somalia's capital, according to officials.

Officials said Somalian troops repelled the assault on Tuesday leading to high casualties among the attackers.

The group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Hawaadley military facility in Xawaadley village in the Middle Shabelle region, 75 kilometres north of Mogadishu.

Somalia’s Chief of Defense Forces General Odawa Yusuf Rage said that the attackers were “repulsed by the brave Somali soldiers who were on high alert."

A senior military official, Colonel Abshir Shataqey, was among those killed in the attack, Rage said.

Abdi Hassan, a soldier who was at the military camp, told The Associated Press that 12 soldiers were wounded.