German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to appoint a regional official as the new defence minister following the resignation of the much-criticised Christine Lambrecht.

The defence minister-designate announced on Tuesday, Boris Pistorius, is a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party and has served as interior minister of Lower Saxony state since 2013.

“I am very pleased to have won Boris Pistorius, an outstanding politician from our country, for the post of defence minister," Scholz said in a written statement.

"Pistorius is an extremely experienced politician who has administrative experience, has been involved in security policy for years and, with his competence, assertiveness and big heart, is exactly the right person to lead the Bundeswehr through this change of era,” the chancellor added.

Pistorius, 62, is scheduled to receive his certificate of appointment from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and take his oath of office in parliament on Thursday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

Following Lambrecht's resignation on Monday, the chancellor consulted closely with the members of his party and parliamentary group leaders and decided on Pistorius as the new defence minister, Hebestreit said in a written statement.

READ MORE: Four missteps Lambrecht took as Germany’s defence minister

Mounting pressure on Ukraine war