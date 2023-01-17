The World Economic Forum’s annual meetup at the picture-postcard Alpine town of Davos returns after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus.

But much has changed since the last meeting – with the world hobbled by war in Ukraine, the economy under severe strain and the climate crisis intensifying.

About 600 CEOs and more than 50 state leaders and representatives are attending the meeting, seeking to bridge political divisions in a fragmented world.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US climate envoy John Kerry, and the new presidents of South Korea, Colombia and the Philippines are attending the summit.

In addition, Ukraine’s first lady Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska spoke at the conference on Tuesday, while her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will give a remote address on Wednesday, and other officials from Ukraine are appearing on panels.

Pandemic

This is the first summit since the world was hit by Covid-19. With the virus constantly mutating and the lingering effects of the pandemic still felt across nations, the conclave will look at solutions to the world’s problems against the backdrop of an economic slowdown.

Supply chains affected by Covid regulations and intensifying trade wars between the US-led West and emerging economies will also affect the deliberations.

Global economy

The slowdown in the global economy will be a central theme at Davos.

Inflation soared as the world reopened from the pandemic and Russia attacked Ukraine, driving up food and energy prices.

And though it has started to slow in major economies, like the US and Europe, inflation is still painfully high.

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will step up to the podium to address these issues.

Georgieva said ahead of the summit that divides between nations - the theme at Davos this year is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” - are putting the global economy at risk by leaving “everyone poorer and less secure”.