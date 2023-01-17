Despite Brexit once dominating UK political discourse, leading British politicians are now reluctant even to discuss it. Meanwhile, an increasing number of Brits are rethinking the costs of Brexit, including those who voted to leave or didn't vote.

As I write this, we are in between two key Brexit milestones: the day the UK's flag was removed from the European Union (EU) on January 31, 2020, and the end of the transition period for Brexit on December 31, 2020.

For many people being denied hospital treatment amid crippling nationwide strikes in recent months, worsened by a cost-of-living squeeze, it may seem Britain has not fared particularly well in the post-Brexit era.

Indeed, even those who support Brexit have now been feeling “Bregret” – as it's been called in the British newspapers. A recent YouGov poll showed most Brits feel it was wrong to leave the EU, while one in five who voted Brexit now regrets their decision.

Moreover, 65 percent of Brits said they would support holding another referendum on rejoining the bloc. While a smaller number said they would support holding one immediately, it indicates that discussions over Britain's future within the EU could resurface. And should Brexit continue failing to deliver, widespread support for it could eventually go extinct.

Worsening domestic situation

While an eminent Vote Leave pledge was to spend the £350 million ($400 million) per week sent to the EU on the healthcare system, nothing has materialised. Not only is this due to the Conservative Party's neglect of public services – especially the healthcare system – there is also an acute shortage of caregivers since Brexit.

According to research by the London School of Economics, increased bureaucracy and formalities over UK-EU trade from Brexit added £210 to each family household's food bill. Worsening living standards are also a knock-on effect of the stagnating GDP, which is estimated to be 5.5 percent smaller by the second quarter of 2022 than if Brexit had not occured, with a loss of £33 billion ($40 billion).

It's not just the costs that are bothering people. The British Chambers of Commerce said Brexit is "not delivering" after its researchers found 77 percent of businesses surveyed saying that the EU exit hasn't helped their business growth, while a small majority are struggling to adapt to new trade regulations.

Even farmers, who were touted as one of the biggest winners of Brexit, have been unhappy with new trade deals, namely with Australia, as they fear the price of lamb and beef will be undercut by that of Australian produce.

It's true that people across the world are facing similar issues and worsening living standards due to the Covid pandemic and the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy and food staples. Yet, UK's case has been further exacerbated by Brexit, mainly as it's predicted to have the worst economic contraction in the G7 in 2023.

While some have suggested the UK's rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout was a positive outcome of leaving the EU, it's important to note that while the European bloc tried to encourage member states to follow its own vaccine programme, this was not legally binding. Indeed, Britain still had many freedoms within the bloc, such as being outside the Schengen Zone and keeping the Pound Sterling.

So, what was all this for? While there were many reasons for Brexit – such as fears about immigration and opposition to globalism – the brazen psyche about sovereignty which the now-resigned Boris Johnson's government promoted, is also a key factor.

One of the benefits of Brexit, the British public was told, would be that a sovereign Britain would be free to control its trade deals. And that we could easily replace EU trade with solid economies in the Commonwealth and other fast-growing economies. Other ideas were toyed with, such as promoting the Anglosphere to rival the EU.

Pitfalls of “Global Britain”