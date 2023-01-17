China's population has declined last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed, as the world's most populous nation faces a looming demographic crisis.

"By the end of 2022, the national population was 1,411.75 million," Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, adding it was a "decrease of 0.85 million over that at the end of 2021."

The country of 1.4 billion has seen birth rates plunge to record lows as its workforce ages, a rapid decline that analysts warn could stymie economic growth and pile pressure on strained public coffers.

The last time China's population declined was in 1960, as the country battled the worst famine in its modern history, caused by Mao Zedong's disastrous agricultural policy known as the Great Leap Forward.

China ended its strict "one-child policy" - imposed in the 1980s due to fears of overpopulation - in 2016, and in 2021 began allowing couples to have three children.

But that has failed to reverse the demographic decline.

Economy grows at the lowest rate in 40 years

China's economy grew 3.0 percent in 2022, official data released Tuesday showed, one of the weakest rates in 40 years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and a real estate crisis.