Searchers used drones and rappelled down a 200 metres (656 feet) deep gorge in west Nepal to search for two passengers still unaccounted for after the country's deadliest plane crash in 30 years, which killed at least 70 people.

Difficult terrain and inclement weather was hampering rescue efforts near the tourist city of Pokhara on Monday night, where the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop carrying 72 people crashed in clear weather on Sunday just before landing.

Rescuers found two more bodies on Monday before the search was called off because of fading light.

"There were small children among the passengers. Some might have been burnt and died, and may not be found out. We will continue to look for them," Ajay K.C., a police official in Pokhara who is part of the rescue efforts said.

Distraught relatives

Television channels showed footage of some weeping relatives waiting for the bodies of their loved ones outside a hospital where autopsies are being conducted in Pokhara.