Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine has reached 45, officials said, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage.

Those killed in the weekend strike included five children, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office. About 79 other people were injured

The recent toll included two dozen people initially listed as missing at the multi-storey building, which housed about 1,700 residents, Tymoshenko said.

Emergency crews cleared some 9 metric tonnes of rubble during a non-stop search and rescue operation, the Dnipro City Council said.

The rescue and retrieval operation has since been suspended by authorities, according to reports.

Following are the latest updates:

1741 GMT - Dutch PM signals 'intention' to send Patriots to Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has signalled his "intention" during a meeting with President Joe Biden to deliver US-made Patriot air-defence missiles to Ukraine.

"We have the intention to join what you're doing with Germany on the Patriots project, the air-defense system. I think that is important and we joined that," Rutte told Biden in the White House.

Biden praised the Dutch contribution to a US-led Western alliance supporting Ukraine against Russian invasion and said, "Russia is continuing to act in ways that are almost unbelievable."

1643 GMT - Ukraine army chief, top US general meet for the first time

The head of Ukraine's armed forces Valery Zaluzhny has said he met Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, for the first time in person in Poland.

"I outlined the urgent needs of the armed forces of Ukraine," Zaluzhny said on Telegram after meeting one of the key figures of US military support for Kiev.

1510 GMT - UK to back Ukraine 'until victorious'

The top UK diplomat has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Britain will support Ukraine until they win the war, after Moscow was angered by London's decision to send tanks.

"The message we're sending to Putin — and, frankly, anyone else that cares to be watching — is that we made a commitment to support Ukrainians until they are victorious," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on a visit to Washington.

"What Putin should understand is we are going to have the strategic endurance to stick with them until the job is done and the best thing that he can do to preserve the lives of his own troops is to recognise that," he said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

1504 GMT - Ukraine calls off search operations at Dnipro

Ukraine has said rescuers called off searches at a residential building in the central city of Dnipro that was destroyed by a Russian missile over the weekend, killing dozens.

"At 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) on January 17, search and rescue operations in the city of Dnipro at the site of the rocket attack were completed," the state emergencies service said.

It said 20 people were still unaccounted for and that 44 people were killed.

1423 GMT - Ukraine first lady urges leaders to 'use influence'

Ukraine’s first lady has warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence against Russia's attacks.

As the anniversary of the war nears, Olena Zelenska said “we cannot allow a new Chernobyl to happen,” referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster as Russian missiles have pounded Ukrainian energy infrastructure for months.

“What you all have in common is that you are genuinely influential," Zelenska told attendees. “But there is something that separates you, namely that not all of you use this influence, or sometimes use it in a way that separates you even more."

1412 GMT - NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania, to monitor Russian activity

A NATO surveillance plane has arrived in Romania to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank and help monitor Russian military activity.

The plane, the first to be deployed, landed at an air base near Bucharest and two more are expected to land later in the day and on Wednesday. They are due to stay for several weeks.

"In the context of Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, NATO will monitor military activity on the eastern flank with the help of AWACS aircraft," Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Facebook.

1404 GMT Russian firms can ignore foreign shareholders: Kremlin

The Kremlin has handed permission to major Russian companies to dismiss votes of their shareholders from so-called "unfriendly" countries this year.

The decree, signed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, says the regulations apply to big firms in the energy, engineering and trade sectors with owners under international sanctions or even those with minority foreign shareholders.

The "temporary" measure will remain in place until the end of this year, and it will be up to the company whether or not to count the vote of its "unfriendly" shareholders.

1400 GMT Ukraine collects first tranche of EU eco package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his war-torn country received the first instalment of an $18-billion loan from the European Union to get through 2023.

"Ukraine received the 1st €3 billion from the new €18 billion macro-financial program," Zelenskyy said on Twitter, thanking the EU and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for their "strong support".

1126 GMT - Seven dead in Russia blast bordering Ukraine

An accidental grenade blast in a Russian region bordering Ukraine has led to at least seven deaths, the Interfax news agency reported.

"Four dead have been found among the missing. The number of victims has increased to seven people," the emergency services told Interfax. It added that the search for four more people was continuing.

Over the weekend a sergeant in the southern Belgorod region "unintentionally" detonated a hand grenade inside a dormitory at a location for military personnel, emergency services told Interfax.

The grenade triggered an ammunition blast and subsequent fire, killing three servicemen and injuring 16 others, including the perpetrator.

1056 GMT - Serbia asks Russia to end recruitment of its people for Ukraine war

Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said.

Vucic criticised Russia's websites and social media groups for publishing advertisements in the Serbian language in which the Wagner group calls volunteers to join its ranks.

“Why do you, from Wagner, call anyone from Serbia when you know that it is against our regulations?” Vucic said late on Monday in a broadcast by the Belgrade-based Happy TV.

No one has a clear idea of exact numbers at any one time but dozens of Serbs have signed up to fight in Ukraine since 2014, observers say.