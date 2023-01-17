The head of Greece's military has allegedly used illicit funds to buy a house in the capital Athens, according to local media reports.

The National Intelligence Service (EYP) found that Chief of General Staff General Konstantinos Floros allegedly paid just $650,000 (€600,000) in “black money” for a luxury penthouse with a market value of $1.3 million (€1.2 million) in 2021, the daily Documento alleged on Monday in its continued coverage of the illegal surveillance scandal that erupted in Greece last summer.

The newspaper found that Floros appears to have purchased the property in his son-in-law’s name, instead of his own.

It said the EYP suspects he used illegal funds for the transaction, without providing evidence for the allegation.

"The very fact of monitoring the chief of staff, with an object of interest not for any security reason but to gather information about his life, alone caused concern about the functioning of democracy," the daily stressed.

It also claimed that the government blackmailed Floros over his “dark financial transactions.”

In a related development, the main opposition Syriza-PS party accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government of placing national security at risk.

“The morbidness of Mitsotakis’ parastatal apparatus has, unfortunately, also infected the leadership of the armed forces,” the party said in a statement.

Kostas Vaxevanis, the owner and editor-in-chief of Documento, said the country is witnessing "a perversion of the constitution."

The criminal responsibility of the surveillance scandal falls upon Mitsotakis, he told private radio station Sto Kokkino.

He challenged Floros to file a lawsuit against him, stating that such a move will "free us to use any means of evidence."

