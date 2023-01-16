An apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro was hit during a major Russian missile attack, killing at least 40 people, one of the highest civilian tolls in a single strike since Moscow has started its operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia hit the building on January 14 with a Soviet-era Kh-22, a model of missile that Kiev says is inaccurate and one it lacks the air defences to shoot down.

The Kremlin denies intentionally targeting civilians and says the incident in Dnipro was caused by Ukrainian air defences.

More than 30 people remain unaccounted for in the strike that also wounded 75 people, including 14 children.

Below is an overview of some of the deadliest attacks on civilians over the last 11 months.

March 16, 2022 - Mariupol (Up to 600 people killed)

A drama theatre where Kyiv says hundreds of people had been sheltering in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol that was besieged by Russian forces was bombed on March 16 in one of the most shocking moments of the war. The exact death toll is disputed with estimates ranging up to 600. Amnesty said the toll was at least "a dozen people and likely many more".

April 8 - Kramatorsk (52 people killed)

Ukraine and its allies blamed Russia for a missile attack on April 8 that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east.

June 27 - Kremenchuk (20 people killed)

A Kh-22 missile fired by a Russian bomber hit a crowded shopping mall in the city centre of Kremenchuk on June 27, far from the front lines, killing at least 20 people and wounding 59, Ukrainian authorities said.