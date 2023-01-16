German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following a series of fiascos and sharp policy turns that drew heavy criticism.

Lambrecht was widely criticised by the opposition parties for failing to show leadership and being slow with weapons deliveries for Ukraine.

Here, we take a look at four missteps that led to the Social Democrat politician's resignation.

The new year’s video

Lambrecht came under fire earlier this month after she posted a New Year's speech on social media, which was filmed during celebrations in Berlin.

"There’s a war raging in the middle of Europe,” she said, while fireworks in the background made it hard to hear her words.

“And connected with that for me were a lot of special impressions that I was able to gain - many, many meetings with interesting, great people.”

The video, criticised as tone-deaf by many, became a trigger for her resignation as German opposition politicians and defence experts called the video an “embarrassment,” urging the defence minister to step down.

Slow Ukraine response

The politician had also faced criticism for months over what critics say is Germany's wavering response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Even before the invasion, the minister was mocked in January 2022 for her announcement that Germany would send 5,000 helmets to Kiev, where the Ukrainian government was seeking heavy weapons to ward off Moscow.

Failing to improve the Bundeswehr