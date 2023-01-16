At least 13 countries have helped Myanmar build up its capacity to produce weapons that are being used to commit atrocities following a 2021 military takeover, independent international experts have found.

The report released on Monday by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar details how the country has stepped up arms production since the army seized power on February 1, 2021, igniting a mass public opposition movement.

Thousands of civilians, including women and children, suspected to be against the junta, have been killed in the tiny Asian country since the military takeover.

Myanmar has no private arms makers, so any such companies are run by the Ministry of Defense and Directorate of Defense Industries, the report said.

Local factories still can draw upon licensed technology and overseas supply chains, technical support and backing, sometimes by sending equipment to Singapore and Taiwan for upgrading and maintenance, it said.

Companies in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East are supporting the military supply chain, the report says, urging those businesses to ensure they are not facilitating human rights abuses.

Council expert Chris Sidoti urged that governments investigate and, when justified, initiate action against companies that enable Myanmar's military to make weapons used in “indiscriminate attacks on civilians".

“Foreign companies that profit from the suffering of the Myanmar people must be held accountable," said Sidoti, a human rights lawyer and a member of the UN Fact Finding Mission on Myanmar from 2017 to 2019.

A report last year by the United Nations’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights outlined some of those links, naming companies in Russia, China, Ukraine, Israel, Singapore and the Philippines.

READ MORE: China, Russia and Serbia 'supplying arms' to Myanmar junta

Driving factors: Embargo, sanction risks

A significant factor driving the buildup in the domestic arms-making industry is the risk that embargoes or sanctions will cut off imports of arms, military aircraft and other weaponry. The army is now self-reliant in making small arms and light weapons, the report says.

Companies in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East are supporting the military supply chain, the report says, urging those businesses to ensure they are not facilitating human rights abuses.