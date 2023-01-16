WORLD
Explosion hits chemical plant in China, killing 2 people
Authorities said they are investigating the cause of the explosion and that a rescue operation is underway in a bid to find 12 missing people.
China, with the world's second-largest economy, suffers deadly industrial accidents on a regular basis / TRTWorld
January 16, 2023

At least two people were killed in an explosion at a chemical plant in China and 12 more are still missing as a result of the mishap.

The explosion was reported on Sunday afternoon at the plant in Panjin, a coastal city in northeast China’s Liaoning province.

Four were seriously injured, and 30 received minor injuries, the Chinese daily Global Times reported on Monday.

Authorities have said the “fire” which is said to have occurred during the facility's maintenance process, is “under control". 

The cause of the accident is under investigation, authorities said.

The blast sent shockwaves in the area, shaking homes and other structures.

Videos from the scene showed smoke billowing from the facility.

Industrial accidents

China, with the world's second-largest economy, suffers deadly industrial accidents on a regular basis.

The central government has pledged stronger safety measures ever since an explosion in 2015 at a chemical warehouse in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. 

In that case, a number of local officials were accused of taking bribes to ignore safety violations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
