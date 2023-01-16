Soggy Californians have wearily endured their ninth successive storm in a three-week period that has brought destructive flooding, heavy snowfalls and at least 19 deaths, and forecasters said more of the same loomed for another day.

"Rain and heavy mountain snow to continue across the West," the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday.

One to three feet (30 to 91 centimetres) of new snow fell over the weekend in parts of California's Sierra Nevada range.

Some areas of the central Sierra have received more than seven feet of snow in the last seven days, a research station run by the University of California at Berkeley reported. And the white stuff just keeps falling.

"Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue into Monday," the NWS's Sacramento office tweeted.

US President Joe Biden late on Saturday declared a major disaster in the country's most populous state, allowing the federal government to expedite aid - including help with temporary housing and repairs - to Californians hit by flooding and landslides.

Drier weather appeared in the offing later in the week for a state more used to drought than to deluges that have flooded farm fields, closed major highways and inundated some urban areas.

"Dry weather returns on Tuesday, followed by a weak system Wednesday," the NWS tweeted.

Some flooding remains possible, the NWS said, "especially given the very wet antecedent conditions."

More than 11,000 homes remained without power Sunday in California, according to poweroutage.us.

'It happened crazy fast'

Parts of coastal California received a brief break in the rain, and residents there took advantage of the less inclement weather.

On a beach in Santa Cruz still covered with flood debris from the San Lorenzo River, 29-year-old Evan Short and three friends found room for a volleyball game.