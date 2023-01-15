Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stood firm on Ankara's demand for Sweden to extradite terrorists to Türkiye before the Nordic country could join the NATO security alliance.

"We've told them (Sweden), 'Look, if you don’t extradite the terrorists you have, then we can’t ratify this (NATO membership) in our parliament’,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a youth meeting on Sunday.

Erdogan was referring to Sweden and Finland’s pledges last June to take a firm stance against terrorism in order to gain NATO membership.

“First of all, they need to extradite nearly 130 terrorists in order for their bids to pass our parliament, (but) unfortunately, they have yet to do this," he added, speaking in Mugla province in southwestern Türkiye.

Erdogan added that PKK demonstrators are often seen on the streets of the capital Stockholm. He said that Ankara has repeatedly warned Stockholm about the situation.

"Despite our warnings, unfortunately, there was no action on stopping PKK/PYD demonstrations."

"If they do not take a stand against this situation in Sweden, it could make tension in our ties grow even more," he added.

