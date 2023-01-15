Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the 8th Nizam of Hyderabad and formerly the richest man in India, has died in the Turkish city of Istanbul. He was 89.

According to a statement from his family issued on Sunday, Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur died on Saturday night.

Also known as Mukarram Jah, he became the Nizam of Hyderabad following the death of his grandfather in 1967.

He held the title and ruled the city of Hyderabad until the Indian Union abolished the titles and privy purses in 1971.

The title Nizam is shortened from Nizam-ul-Mulk, which translates to Administrator of the Realm. The Nizams ruled Hyderabad as a monarchy from the 18th century until its abolition.

Founded in 1591, Hyderabad is a city in southern India with a population estimated at over nine million in 2023. The capital city of Telangana state is now known as a major centre of the information technology industry in the country.

Although Mukarram Jah still owned many palaces and properties in Hyderabad, he was known to travel frequently to Australia and Türkiye.

He was known to have married five times, including to Turkish noblewomen. His last known wife was Ayesha Orchedi, who is also of Turkish nationality.

READ MORE:Tipu Sultan, the tiger of Mysore, a nightmare for British Empire in India