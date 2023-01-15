A Myanmar-China border crossing vital to trade has partially reopened after years of pandemic-prompted closure.

Covid-19 shuttered the Muse-Ruili checkpoint - among the Southeast Asian nation's busiest - in April 2020.

One of Muse town's border gates opened on Saturday at 7:00 am (1230 GMT), according to an official in Myanmar's northern Shan state.

Six trucks made the short relay trip at the Mang Wein crossing, said U Min Thein, vice-chairman of the Muse Rice Commodity Exchange.

"China only allowed us to export food and drink at the moment," U Min Thein told the AFP news agency on Sunday.

But he said they were not permitted to send over economic mainstays - including rice, broken rice, beans and watermelons.

For those, traders had to use the Kyinsankyawt border gate outside Muse, he said.