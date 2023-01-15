WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll rises as heavy rains continue to batter the Philippines
At least 27 people have died in storms across the country since the start of the year, with more than 83,000 currently sheltering in evacuation centres,
Death toll rises as heavy rains continue to batter the Philippines
The state weather forecaster PAGASA warned of heavy rains over the Bicol peninsula and Quezon province in the southern tip of the main island of Luzon. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
January 15, 2023

At least 27 people have died in storms across the Philippines this month, as forecasters warned of continued heavy rains in the disaster-prone country.

Heavy downpours and flooding have plagued the nation's southern and central islands since the Christmas weekend, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Since the start of the year, at least three storms have killed 27 people across the country, the civil defence office said in a report on Sunday.

Eleven people were reported injured and three are missing.

The state weather forecaster PAGASA warned Sunday of heavy rains over the Bicol peninsula and Quezon province in the southern tip of the main island of Luzon.

RECOMMENDED

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely in areas that are highly... susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA said in an advisory.

More than 83,000 people are sheltering in evacuation centres, according to the civil defence office, and over 1,200 houses have been damaged by floodwaters and heavy rains.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

READ MORE: Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides mounts

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing