At least seven people have been killed and 37 wounded in separate bomb attacks in Somalia’s central province of Hiran, according to an official.

Saturday's blast in Buuloburte killed six and wounded nearly 30, while a double bomb blast in Jalaqsi killed one person and wounded seven, said a federal member of parliament elected from the region.

“The people who sustained serious injuries were airlifted to Mogadishu for treatment,” Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu said in a statement on Facebook.

He said three people who were at the main Buuloburte mosque were among those killed.

Al Qaeda-affiliated terror group, Al Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it targeted army camps in Buuloburte and Jalalaqsi.

