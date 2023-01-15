Five additional pages of classified material have been found at Joe Biden's family home in Delaware, the White House said in a new twist in a politically sensitive affair for the president.

The new findings on Saturday was the latest in a series of revelations about the apparently improper storage of papers dating from Biden's time as Barack Obama's vice president.

Biden has said he had no intention of keeping any classified documents.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said the latest papers were found after he visited the home on Thursday to oversee the transfer to the Justice Department of a first batch of documents found a day earlier in a room next to the home's garage.

Biden's personal lawyers searching the garage at the home in Wilmington, Delaware — where the 80-year-old president often spends weekends — had found a document marked classified in the garage itself.

As these attorneys lacked the necessary security clearance to read it, they notified the Justice Department, Sauber said in a statement.

A 1978 law obliges US presidents and vice presidents to hand over their emails, letters and other official documents to the National Archives.

Sauber said he does have the necessary security clearance, so he then went to the Delaware house to check out the situation for himself. That is when he found the other five pages, he said.

He said all documents were "immediately and voluntarily" handed to the Justice Department.

Republican criticism