WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru opens tourist hub airport amid anti-Boluarte protests
Operations resume at Cusco airport which handles second-most air traffic in the Andean country.
Peru opens tourist hub airport amid anti-Boluarte protests
Cusco is the former capital of the Inca empire and the gateway city to the jewel of Peruvian tourism: the ancient Inca citadel Machu Picchu. / AFP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 14, 2023

The airport in Cusco, the gateway to the famed Machu Picchu site in southern Peru, has reopened after being shuttered over a flare-up in weeks-long protests that have killed dozens.

The reopening on Saturday came after authorities on Thursday suspended operations as a preventative measures at the airport, which handles the second-most air traffic in the country, after demonstrators tried to reach the transportation hub.

In December, it suspended operations for five days.

Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Dina Boluarte.

The countrywide demonstrations have at times turned violent and at least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces.

The number of protest roadblocks in Peru meanwhile climbed on Saturday to 100, with blockages particularly concentrated around Lima, transport authorities said.

READ MORE:Peru protesters clash with police in airport takeover bid

RECOMMENDED

'I will not resign'

Boluarte on Friday apologised for protest deaths but deflected taking responsibility, saying bad actors had pushed citizens into "confrontations" and that she had requested authorities investigate.

She also rejected protesters demand that she step down, saying "I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru."

On Tuesday, Peru's prosecutor's office said it was opening a "genocide" investigation against Boluarte and other top officials as a result of the deaths.

Boluarte took over on December 7 as the South American country's first woman president following the impeachment and arrest of Castillo after he tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

READ MORE:Peru's Boluarte rejects calls to resign but apologises for protest deaths

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing