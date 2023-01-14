The latest in a damaging succession of storm systems has blown into California, bringing heavy flooding to already waterlogged regions of the western US state and threatening snowfalls of up to two metres in areas.

The latest system on Saturday was expected to bring "heavy lower-elevation rain, significant mountain snow, and strong winds," with "another surge of Pacific moisture" expected on Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

It predicted "disastrous flooding" across the lower Salinas River valley, an important agricultural region south of San Francisco Bay.

An AFP news agency journalist saw the Salinas River overtopping its banks in many spots, at times covering farm fields for metres even as rain continued under leaden skies.

The storms of recent weeks were originally welcomed — coming after years of drought — but by now have brought "disastrous" flooding, officials say.

The NWS said an additional 5.0 to 7.5 centimetres of rain could cause new flooding and mudslides, with parts of the Sierra Nevada seeing three to six feet of snow, and heavy winds buffeting central and coastal California at up to 80 kph.

Impassable roads

The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over three weeks — an average of nine inches of rain has fallen — with the Salinas Valley among the hardest hit.

On Friday, forecasters warned that the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas — home to 160,000 people — could be hit by flooding.

But on Saturday an AFP journalist said the city itself had so far been largely spared.

Evacuation orders and warnings were widespread, with forecasters saying major roads could become impassable for days — including highways linking the Monterey Peninsula with the rest of the county.

Around 2030 GMT, there were 36,000 homes without power, according to poweroutage.com.