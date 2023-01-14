TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Over 500 terrorists neutralised in Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock so far
Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock last April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.
Over 500 terrorists neutralised in Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock so far
The current campaign was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists in northern Iraq. / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 14, 2023

Since the cross-border operation started last April, Türkiye has neutralised a total of 506 terrorists so far as part of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said.

The ministry organised a media tour of the anti-terror operation area – just across the Turkish border into Iraq, an area terrorists use as a hideout – which includes difficult weather and terrain conditions, a statement said on Saturday. 

Reporters saw terrorist elements being hit from the border line from a hill at an altitude of approximately 2,050 meters (6,726 feet).

Reporters were told that 575 terrorist caves, bunkers, and shelters have been destroyed and over 2,000 mines/handmade explosives, 1,182 weapons, and nearly 540,000 pieces of ammunition seized.

READ MORE:Türkiye neutralises nearly a dozen PKK terrorists in northern Syria

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing