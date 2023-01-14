The United Kingdom has sanctioned Iran's prosecutor general following the country's execution of a British-Iranian national.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri is one of the most powerful figures in Iran's judiciary and is responsible for the use of the death penalty, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement on Saturday, underlining how since last year Iran has stepped up its use of the death penalty.

"The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's barbaric use of the death penalty for political ends," Cleverly said.

"Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution and our commitment to holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations."