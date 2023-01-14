Thousands of protesters have marched against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of near-total power in central Tunis, demanding he steps down as they marked the anniversary of a key date in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy.

The central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the traditional site for major demonstrations, was crowded on Saturday with thousands of protesters waving Tunisian flags amid chants of "the people demand the fall of the regime."

A heavy police presence remained outside the Interior Ministry building on the street, along with water cannon.

"Tunisia is going through the most dangerous time in its history. Saied took control of all authority and struck at democracy. The economy is collapsing. We will not be silent," said Said Anouar Ali, a 34-year-old demonstrator.

Protesters had pushed past police and metal barricades to reach the avenue, defying initial efforts by the authorities to keep separate several parallel protests that had been called by different political parties and civil society organisations.

'Whatever the price'

"We were on Bourguiba in January 2011 when Saied was not present... today he is closing Bourguiba to us. We will reach it whatever the price," said Chaima Issa, an activist who took part in the 2011 revolution before the crowd pushed through the barriers.

Another major opposition political party, aligned with the pre-revolution autocracy, held a separate rally in downtown Tunis after it was banned from marching near the presidential palace in Carthage.