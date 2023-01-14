Two Palestinians have been killed during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The two young men were shot dead on Saturday by Israeli forces "during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin" in the north of the occupied West Bank, the ministry said.

No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The Israeli army said in a brief statement that it had launched "counterterrorism activity" near the village, during which "suspects shot live fire" at them from a passing vehicle.

"The soldiers responded with live fire. Hits were identified," it said, adding that no Israeli soldiers were reported injured.

Palestinian death toll rising

The Palestinian health ministry named the two young men killed as Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.